MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With Brandon Soon Shiong

Brandon Soon Shiong takes the lead in a new MMSCENE Magazine exclusive, On Neutral Ground, presenting a visual study of professional evolution and personal identity. Photographed and styled by Patrick Lacsina, Brandon utilizes his education in business management to approach the industry with a disciplined and strategic perspective. The editorial features a comprehensive selection of garments from Hugo Boss, Simons, Mejuri, AllSaints, Banana Republic, Cole Haan, Marc Jacobs, Massimo Dutti, Reiss, H&M, Theory, And Liberty, JW Anderson x Uniqlo, Boss, Jenny Bird, Ralph Lauren, Abercrombie & Fitch, Coach, Ron Dorff, David Beckham, Mango, and Paul Smith.

In an exclusive conversation with MMSCENE, Brandon reveals how his diverse cultural background serves as a foundation for his individuality. He discusses his growth in confidence and the routines that sustain his practice. Brandon shares the experiences that have shaped his career and the principles he applies to his work. Discover the full interview below to learn more about his perspective and his recent projects.

How did you first get into modeling, and what made you decide to pursue it full time?

My pathway into modelling was led by my family and friends. Frankly I never thought of modeling as a career but they encouraged me to apply to agencies and give it a shot, so I did exactly that and the rest is history.

How has growing up between different cultural backgrounds shaped the way you see yourself today?

Growing up in a culturally diverse family was something I thought was somewhat frowned upon in my early years, from being made fun of for my “smelly Asian lunches” at school to minor racist remarks. However, my view on this has really evolved and now I fully and completely embrace both my Chinese and Dutch South African background. I believe this gives me strength in my everyday life and especially in my modelling career. What used to be a complicated idea with my identity now provides me with a sense of individuality and purpose. I truly want to make my parents and family proud for all they have gone through and done for me.

Which of your hobbies do you always make time for, even when work gets busy?

I will always allocate time to my health and fitness. Training has been something I have been trying to balance and prioritize especially since I began modeling. I’m not perfect but I recognize the importance of maintaining a certain look, but I also appreciate the joy I encounter from moving my body and doing something challenging.

How does studying business management influence the way you think about your career beyond modeling?

I chose to study this field as my family are business owners and I always found myself drawn to understanding business on a global spectrum. Studying business has also allowed me to understand my modelling career and how to better manage myself and dealing with my agents, clients and other figures in the industry. At the end of the day modelling is a business and if you don’t treat it as such you will encounter struggles.

What has been the most interesting project you’ve worked on so far?

It’s a tie between my trip to Oaxaca Mexico for an Indochino campaign and a Ralph Lauren lookbook I shot in Montauk, NY. Both these jobs were big for me as the former was one of my first travel jobs and the latter was for a brand I truly prayed to work for at some point in my career so it was a huge honour, and I got amazing images from both.

Do print editorials allow you to show a different side of yourself than campaigns?

Without a doubt. Shooting editorials allow me to tap into a different side of myself compared to campaigns. It pushes me outside of my comfort zone and enables me to try different poses and emotions which is sometimes uncomfortable, but I have come to enjoy it and even lean towards it. It’s something I want to continue to do more of and become more skilled at!

What has changed the most in how you see yourself since starting modeling?

My confidence for sure. Despite being the “tall” and “cool” kid growing up I was always quite shy and timid. Working in this field changed that for me and it’s forced me out of my shell. I’m grateful for all the opportunities, people and experiences this career has blessed me with and it has made me grow as a person and I wouldn’t have it another way.

What are you most focused on working toward right now?

Specifically in modelling I believe I still have a lot to achieve and prove to myself and others. Despite working in the industry for some years now a part of me feels I’m still at the beginning. There are many more companies and people I wish to work with and I know that that time will come. In my personal life I want to build a business geared towards supporting models or something in this realm. There are endless opportunities and I can’t wait to see what the future holds!

Editorial: On Neutral Ground

Photography & Styling: Patrick Lacsina

Model: Brandon Soon Shiong