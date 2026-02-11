Denim Tears Presents ‘Libertas’ Spring Summer 2026 Collection

New York-based label Denim Tears debuts its Spring Summer 2026 season with a collection named Libertas. Founder Tremaine Emory uses this latest range to explore the hidden history of the Statue of Liberty. While the monument primarily represents immigration today, the collection highlights the broken chains at the statue’s feet. Sculptor Frédéric-Auguste Bartholdi originally included these shackles to signify the end of slavery, a detail Denim Tears brings to the forefront of the new season.

The broken chain operates as a central design element throughout the apparel to restore the statue’s connection to emancipation and the Union victory. Emory seeks to amplify this historical fact through a visual language that history has largely sidelined. This motif also appears as a specialized crest on premium leather pieces.

The Libertas lineup focuses on high-quality outerwear and a new range of accessories. Notable items include the Lady Liberty Studded Leather Jacket with matching shorts, the Ranger Jacket, and the Ranger Polo. The brand expands its accessory category with the Liberty Belt, a new keychain, and a necklace.

Beyond the specific Libertas theme, Spring Summer 2026 introduces updates to the signature Cotton Wreath. This established symbol appears on new silhouettes through the use of oxidized studs, stripes, and floral graphics. These additions provide a fresh look to the brand’s core designs while maintaining the wreath’s reference to the history of the American slave trade.

Denim remains the foundation of the brand’s offerings for the new year. The season features baggy selvedge jeans and jackets in light washes. These pieces continue the Denim Tears tradition of embedding complex social narratives within clothing, echoing the storytelling found in previous projects like “The Scorpion & The Frog.”

The Libertas collection serves as the initial phase of the Spring Summer 2026 release. Denim Tears will launch the collection in stages, beginning Friday, February 20th, at 11am EST. Pieces will be available through the official website and at the Africa Diaspora Goods store at 176 Spring Street in New York City.