MMSCENE Exclusive Interview With León García

León García, represented by Elite Barcelona and Universe Scout and Street Hunting, is just beginning his path in modeling and speaks with MMSCENE Magazine about his first steps in the industry. Photographed by Ferran Casanova and styled by Cristian Betancurt, León wears Levi’s, Torcasio, Galileo, and Diesel.

León’s discovery came after his father posted a birthday photo on Instagram, leading to his first contract in Chile before an international contest brought him to Europe. He recalls an early shoot for a children’s brand in a Chilean forest as the earliest memory that built his comfort in front of the camera. Since then, he has continued learning about the teams and planning behind every shoot, carrying advice to stay true to himself. With ambitions to work with Dior and Versace and standout memories like Paris Fashion Week precastings, he looks ahead to an international career while leaving space for future studies and personal interests.

How did you first get discovered, and what was your reaction when you were signed?

I was discovered by an Instagram post that my father made for my birthday, this made me got signed in Chile. Next year I did an international contest that made me got signed with my current agencies in Europe, this is when I feel that my career really started and it made me really happy.

Can you tell us about your very first photoshoot experience—what stood out the most?

I can’t remember my very first shoot because I was a baby, the first one I remember was a campaign for a kids brand back in Chile, it was on a forest and we had to play a lot so it was really fun.

What has been the most surprising thing you’ve learned about the fashion industry so far?

It’s been really surprising to see the amount of people and processes involved in the creation. Behind every photo of a clothing item that you see on a web there’s a huge team thinking about every single detail. Also working on showrooms you get to see the inside work of the sales teams and how they plan everything, it’s mind blowing.

Who or what inspires you when you’re in front of the camera?

Which inspires me the most is the team that is on set, the photographer, make up artists and stylists. Seeing them working hard to create something makes me want to give the best of me so everyone is happy with the results.

How do you prepare before a shoot to get into the right mindset?

I start preparing from the day before, I have a light and healthy dinner and try to have a really good sleep, if the call time it’s not to early I try to do some exercise in the morning, to have a nice breakfast and do my skin care, this helps me to get in the mood.

What’s one piece of advice you’ve received from another model or industry professional that really stuck with you?

One that really stuck with me was to be myself all the time and not try to fit in, show your personality, style and values makes you stand out, and this has been really helpful to me.

If you could work with any brand, photographer, or designer right now, who would it be and why?

I would really like to work with Dior and Versace, more now that they are redefining they’re image would be amazing to work with them.

How do you balance modeling with your life outside of fashion—whether that’s studies, hobbies, or downtime?

I finished school December last year back in Chile and I started travelling while working on January 2025, so right now modelling it’s my main thing, something I love about this Job it’s that I have a lot of free time so I can do all my hobbies such as playing football, going to the gym, read, meet with friends and learn new things.

What’s been your favorite modeling moment so far, and why does it stand out?

This whole journey has been amazing, but my favourite moment was doing the precastings for Paris Fashion Week for the first time, it was a completely unique experience for me, running from one place to another and meeting really cool people it’s something I’ll never forget.

Where do you see yourself in the next few years—both within modeling and beyond?

I see myself travelling and building and international career, I’m still really young so I really want to experience and learn the most than I can, I also want to study a career but I don’t know when and where yet, let’s see.

Photography: Ferran Casanova

Styling: Cristian Betancurt

Model: León García at Elite Barcelona and Universe Scout and Street Hounting