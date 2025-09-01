Felix Fronts TAMBURINS “Sunshine” Perfume Campaign

Felix of STRAY KIDS stars in the launch campaign for TAMBURINS’ new “Sunshine” perfume collection. The project introduces two scents, Sunshine and Puppy, encased in sculptural bottles that double as collectible objects.

The campaign’s first chapter, Episode 1: Napping Sunshine Beneath the Sunlight — An Infinite Journey Within a Dream, is a cinematic fable. Felix narrates the duality at the heart of the collection: a tender, fairytale moment where Sunshine naps softly in the afternoon light, followed by a dream transformation into an armored, fearless self exploring an imagined cityscape. His presence amplifies the theme of fragility and strength, embodying the contrasts captured in both fragrances.

Sunshine arrives in a glass paw-shaped bottle with metallic claws and a leather cap, while Puppy takes the form of a bone wrapped in faux-croc leather. The designs push the limits of perfume presentation, making the collection as much about visual storytelling as olfactive experience.

Through Felix’s involvement, TAMBURINS bridges music, fashion, and beauty, situating “Sunshine” within a broader cultural narrative. The collaboration reflects the brand’s ongoing push to merge fragrance with art and performance, making this September release one of its most anticipated drops.

