Diesel and Eastpak Launch Collection of Denim-Inspired Bags

Diesel joins Eastpak for their first collaboration, presenting a travel-focused collection that pushes familiar designs into fresh territory. Eastpak’s core silhouettes serve as the base, while Diesel overlays its distinct design codes to create bags that explore texture, illusion, and utility. Framed as the “ultimate companion for a successful journey,” the release links practical travel gear with Diesel’s unconventional energy.

The collaboration focuses on five of Eastpak’s most recognizable models: the Day Pak’r, Shoulder Bag, Springer, Shop’r Tote, and Transit’r Luggage. Diesel reworks these staples with illusion-driven graphics, applying its trompe-l’oeil style across the surfaces. Printed multi-pocket layouts, distressed textures, and coin-pocket logos, key Diesel motifs, change the look of the bags while keeping their usability intact.

Beyond the printed editions, two silhouettes, the Day Pak’r and the Shoulder Bag, arrive with a dual-material construction. Eastpak’s Cordura fabric combines with Diesel’s denim, creating a tactile mix that reinforces the crossover between function and fashion. This material choice draws equally on Eastpak’s reputation for durability and Diesel’s deep connection to denim.

The collection also introduces a deconstructed logo treatment. Shown as if peeling away, the Diesel logo reveals Eastpak’s marker underneath, placing both brand identities in conversation on the same surface.

Two main graphic approaches define the line. One uses a denim-inspired trompe-l’oeil print that channels Diesel’s signature fabric into illusionary visuals. The other, described as a “bi-material mash-up,” plays with layers and contrasts to suggest depth on simple forms. Together, these prints transform Eastpak’s reliable silhouettes into experimental surfaces without losing functionality.

The Diesel x Eastpak collection is available now through both brands’ stores and online. With this release, Diesel applies its graphic vocabulary to Eastpak’s travel icons, turning everyday bags into objects that balance design playfulness with practical use.