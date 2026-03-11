UJOH Questions Structure and Silhouette in Fall Winter 2026

UJOH unveils the Fall Winter 2026.27 collection through the concept of antithesis. In both Japanese and French, the word suggests inquiry. The season examines the brand’s foundations, shapes, and internal codes through a process of questioning and revision.

Tailoring gains stronger definition and introduces a sense of controlled tension within the garments. The collection strips forms toward essential structure and pushes minimalism into a more confrontational direction. A grunge current drawn from the rock attitude of the 1990s runs through the season. Elegance and disorder share the same space and shape a silhouette guided by tension and disruption.

UJOH maintains close ties to artisanal practice and places fabric creation at the center of the design process. Selected textiles are woven in Japan on a Schöherr loom from the 1960s. The machine works at a pace five times slower than modern industrial looms. The weaving process introduces fabrics that resist rapid production. Innovative nylons appear alongside translucent textures that reveal the internal structure of the weave.

Unexpected material combinations appear throughout the collection. Faux suede and faux fur meet within an aviator jacket and create a tactile contrast inside a familiar garment form. Zippers cut through garments and interrupt established lines.

Black, chocolate, and rosewood structure the foundation of the range. Fern green and dark fig introduce additional depth. White and beige emerge through sharkskin shades that bring contrast to the darker colors. Checked patterns introduce a visual reference connected to the grunge direction of the season.

The runway abandons the traditional order of looks. Garments appear in free sequence and allow viewers to approach the pieces as elements of an open wardrobe. A collaboration with the Japanese music duo DREAMS COME TRUE forms a central element of the season. UJOH designs stage costumes for the group’s current tour. Techniques and details developed through that partnership extend into the collection and shape several garments.