Gabriela Hearst Dresses La Celeste for the 2026 World Cup

Uruguay will arrive at the 2026 FIFA World Cup wearing tailoring designed by Gabriela Hearst. The designer has worked with the Uruguayan Football Association on the official formal wardrobe for La Celeste, presented at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.

The collaboration places Uruguayan merino wool at the center of the project. Ranches in the country’s northern region supply the fiber, while Lanas Trinidad handles the spinning process in Uruguay. This local production chain gives the uniforms a direct connection to the agricultural sector that shaped Hearst’s upbringing.

Hearst was born in Uruguay and raised on her family’s cattle and merino sheep ranch in Paysandú. She represents the seventh generation of her family involved in ranching, making the project closely connected to her personal history. Her work with the national team also gives her the opportunity to introduce Uruguayan materials to an international football audience.

Uruguay ranks as the third-largest wool exporter globally. The merino wool used for the uniforms offers traceability, full biodegradability and mulesing-free certification. Its fine fibers provide softness, breathability, temperature regulation and moisture control, making the material suitable for formal clothing worn across changing climates.

For the players, Hearst created Irving jackets and Sebastian trousers as made-to-measure sets. The suits follow Italian tailoring methods and feature silk jacquard linings carrying a tonal version of Uruguay’s Coat of Arms. Each jacket includes a hand-sewn interior patch embroidered with the player’s name and a reference to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ivory Stendhal polos in lightweight micro-merino complete the players’ formal wardrobe. The executive team will wear white Sea Island poplin shirts with navy silk twill ties embroidered with the national emblem. Managers, senior leadership and the AUF president can select either a white shirt or navy polo.

Hearst also developed a corresponding women’s wardrobe for representatives of the association. Custom Angela blazers appear with Vesta trousers, silk jacquard linings and personalized interior details. Silk satin tops and dark navy Hawes shoes complete the looks.

Footwear comes through custom versions of the Ohio sneaker, the first sustainable sneaker developed by the Gabriela Hearst house. The sole contains 30 percent recycled rubber, while the stitching uses 30 percent recycled polyester certified by the Global Recycled Standard. The leather comes from a tannery certified by the Leather Working Group, and water-based glue attaches the sole with fewer chemicals than conventional solvent-based adhesives.

Players will wear the Ohio in white textured leather. The executive team receives a navy nubuck version. Both designs feature tonal AUF initials embroidered on the tongue.

AUF President Ignacio Alonso described Hearst’s involvement as a source of national pride, particularly because the uniforms recognize the work of Uruguayan wool producers. Rafael Normey, President of the Rural Federation, called the partnership an opportunity to present the quality of the country’s products to an international audience.