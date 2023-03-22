Fluidity and Movement: CORNELIANI Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Italian fashion house CORNELIANI presented the Spring Summer 2023 Collection with a campaign captured by fashion photographer Marco Imperatore. In charge of styling was Emil Rebek, with hair by Armando Cherillo, makeup by Alice Fayre and casting by Simone Bart Rocchietti. Fluidity and movement are the hallmarks of the new Corneliani collection, for a complete wardrobe with a style based on moods ranging from metropolitan to leisure-friendly. Colours inspired by nature for a sophisticated and delicate palette that gives rise to ever-changing shades. Chromatisms that express the freedom to dress as you please, where ease and nonchalance create a casual and elegant look. The stars of the campaign are models John Godswill and Luca Lemaire.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>