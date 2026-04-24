PSG’s João Neves Fronts Ami Paris Spring 2026 Campaign

Ami Paris introduces its Spring 2026 collection through a campaign featuring João Neves, whose presence sets the tone of the release. Creative Director Alexandre Mattiussi develops a wardrobe built around practical, everyday pieces designed to move across different settings.

Neves anchors the campaign through a perspective that extends beyond football. Born in 2004, he began his career at the Benfica academy before progressing to the senior level and later joining Paris Saint-Germain as a midfielder. He is regarded as one of the most promising young players in European football, known for discipline, composure, and a strong team-oriented mindset.

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In Le Casting, the campaign shifts focus to show Neves outside of a strictly athletic context. He appears painting, dancing, playing music, and engaging in a game of chess. These moments expand the way he is presented, offering a wider view of his personality and interests.

The collection builds its structure through transitional outerwear. Structured trench coats define the silhouette, while suede overshirts and lightweight windbreakers extend layering options. These pieces sit over long-sleeve T-shirts, piqué polos, and jersey sweats, forming a modular wardrobe that supports movement between different environments. Wide-leg shorts and sporty trousers shape the lower half of the collection.

Pattern introduces variation across the collection. Argyle knits appear alongside collegiate stripes and updated plaid designs, adding depth without disrupting cohesion. The palette includes fir green, camel, chocolate, and white, with accents of heather gray and yellow.

Ami Paris presents Spring 2026 through a direct connection between subject and clothing. João Neves remains central to the campaign, shaping how the collection is read through his presence, while the wardrobe follows with a clear focus on function, proportion, and everyday use.