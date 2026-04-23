Chanel Taps Jacob Elordi as Face of Bleu de Chanel

Chanel introduces Jacob Elordi as the new face of Bleu de Chanel, placing the Australian actor at the center of one of its most recognized fragrances. The campaign will debut in May, continuing the house’s approach of pairing scent with cinematic storytelling.

Elordi has built a visible presence across film and television, with roles in Euphoria, Frankenstein, and Wuthering Heights. His influence extends into fashion, where his personal style has shaped how audiences approach menswear. This visibility supports his role within the campaign, where his image aligns with the direction Chanel sets for Bleu de Chanel.

Thomas du Pré, Chanel’s head of global creative resources for fragrance and beauty, describes Elordi as a natural fit for the project. “I have been following Jacob Elordi’s career for several years, since Euphoria,” he states. “He perfectly embodies Bleu de Chanel, expressing freedom, mystery, magnetism, and a masculinity that blends modernity with a certain classic elegance.” His remarks position Elordi as a figure who carries the attributes associated with the fragrance.

Elordi’s connection to Chanel extends beyond this campaign. He previously worked with the house on See You at 5, a film tied to Chanel No. 5, where he appeared alongside Margot Robbie. The project introduced him to the brand’s process of creating film-based narratives around its fragrances. Du Pré described that collaboration as a turning point, which led to further discussion and eventually to this campaign.

Elordi acknowledges the significance of joining the campaign, noting the history of artists involved in similar projects. “The filmmakers and actors who have collaborated with the house before me are people I deeply respect and admire,” he says. “Being able to become part of this story is an honor.”

The choice of Elordi also responds to his influence on audiences beyond film. His presence has shaped how many approach clothing and personal style, with his public appearances often referenced within menswear circles. The upcoming campaign continues Chanel’s focus on connecting fragrance with narrative through film and casting.