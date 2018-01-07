XANDER ZHOU Autumn Winter 2018 Backstage Moments

Backstage moments captured by Thang LV exclusive for MMSCENE Magazine at XANDER ZHOU Autumn Winter 2018 fashion show. The show took place on the opening day of London Fashion Week Men’s AW18 runway season.

I find it hard to really define my signature, to pinpoint what it is exactly. I think it is seasonal. It is present in every collection, but always in a slightly different way. It usually is a reinvention or redefinition of sorts, a quip, a playful element. It is what makes a collection unmistakably mine, and what strikes an audience the most. In every collection, there usually is a jacket that has my signature written all over it. For example the valves on my jackets in the 2015 S/S collection, the pompoms on my jackets in the 2014 A/W collection, the social networking digital prints on my jackets in the 2014 S/S collection, the off-shoulder jackets in the 2013 A/W collection, the neckerchief collars on my jackets in the 2013 S/S collection etc. – Xander Zhou talking about his signature style for D’SCENE Magazine.

All images captured by © Thang LV for MMSCENE Magazine.