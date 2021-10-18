Discover Alled-Martinez Spring Summer 2022 Collection entitled Unsung Heroes, inspired by a different take on the 70s. The collection explores the style of a street-version of his initial dandy: “70s hustler” a long gone breed of “ephebes”. It also honors the cultural arbiters who died of AIDS such as: Roy Halston Frowick, Sterling Saint Jacques, Jacques de Bascher, Al Parker, and Antonio Lopez.

For the designer Archie Alled-Martinez it was very important to make a point and honor his unsung heroes with this collection. He’s making his message evident not only via graphics but also through his new, more louche than ever silhouette.

The Spring Summer 2022 collection consists of skater undertones, coded design elements like jockstrap-inspired belts and single pockets on jeans, blouson black bomber jacket, and more. It sets the tone for a new kind of hustler wardrobe, as fixed on structure as it is on skin.