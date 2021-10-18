in Lookbooks, Spring Summer 2022

ALLED-MARTINEZ Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Alled-Martinez honors the cultural arbiters who died of AIDS with the Spring Summer 2022 Collection

©Alled-Martinez

Discover Alled-Martinez Spring Summer 2022 Collection entitled Unsung Heroes, inspired by a different take on the 70s. The collection explores the style of a street-version of his initial dandy: “70s hustler” a long gone breed of “ephebes”. It also honors the cultural arbiters who died of AIDS such as: Roy Halston Frowick, Sterling Saint Jacques, Jacques de Bascher, Al Parker, and Antonio Lopez.

©Alled-Martinez

For the designer Archie Alled-Martinez it was very important to make a point and honor his unsung heroes with this collection. He’s making his message evident not only via graphics but also through his new, more louche than ever silhouette.

©Alled-Martinez

The Spring Summer 2022 collection consists of skater undertones, coded design elements like jockstrap-inspired belts and single pockets on jeans, blouson black bomber jacket, and more. It sets the tone for a new kind of hustler wardrobe, as fixed on structure as it is on skin.

©Alled-Martinez

