AHLUWALIA Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fashion designer Priya Ahluwalia presented AHLUWALIA Spring Summer 2022 Parts of Me Collection film during the London Fashion Week Men’s. The short film was directed by Akinola Davies Jr, in collaboration with Mulberry.

Parts of Me is a meditative offering carrying us through the transcendental embodiments surrounding Black and Brown hair. Ahluwalia’s mixed Nigerian-Indian heritage influenced her fascination with hair as a means of identity, protest and expression as it holds such importance in both cultures. Through Parts of Me, the time, patience, bonds, and history of hair are explored through movement, set and a score composed by Kelly Moran.