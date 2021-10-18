DRIES VAN NOTEN Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Dries Van Noten introduced the Spring Summer 2022 Menswear collection, that pays homage to the designer’s hometown Antwerp, as part of digital Paris Fashion Week. The collection explores the Antwerp’s vibe through the eyes of international residents, and brings comfortable pieces.

The Greetings from Antwerp lookbook was captured on the streets of Belgian city, inspired by tourists strolling and showing off their loudest suits, funkiest shirts, craziest pants and more.

Photography: Sofie Middernacht & Maarten Alexander

Hair Stylist: Fabio Petri

Makeup: Inge Grognard

Models: Andrew Westermann, Craig Shimirimana, David Musefano, Delta van Melle, Eliot Moles le Bailly, Fernando Albaladejo, Gautier Deruche, Geun Woo Lee, Henry Kitcher, Ilias Loopmans, Jean Lemersre, Jonas Glöer, Lennert de Lathauwer, Leon Dame, Maoro Bultheel, Moustapha Sy, Quentin Demeester, Rocco Segers, Senne Pluym, Tae Meen Kim, Thomas Riguelle, Vik Wildermeersch, and Yoesry Detre