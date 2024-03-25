The PUMA Easy Rider sneaker’s 2024 comeback reignites an almost fifty-year-old tradition. Initially released in 1977, the Easy Rider gained iconic status during the 1970s when running as a form of exercise and recreation gained momentum. Its distinctive design, which included the federbein outsole with conical-shaped studs for shock absorption, established a benchmark for outdoor-specific soles in the sports footwear market. This design became the most identifiable feature of the sneaker, improving performance as well.

The 2024 iteration of the PUMA Easy Rider sneaker honours its predecessor. The new version, which introduces the model to a new generation, retains the pioneering spirit of the original model while reflecting it with its superlight cushioned nylon upper, heel counter, and wedge-shaped profile. In the new Easy Riders campaign, PUMA emphasizes the importance of family relationships by highlighting the intergenerational bond created by a shared love of sport and culture. The campaign features the two iconic, ’70s-inspired colorways, “Black” and “Yellow.”

The son of PUMA founder Rudolf Dassler, Armin Dassler, is mostly credited with creating the shoe. His foresight enabled the Easy Rider to transcend the jogging tracks and become a mainstay among football casuals and a prominent component of terrace culture. The Easy Rider is going reintroduce itself to the younger generations on March 23, 2024, when it becomes available through PUMA’s various retail channels.