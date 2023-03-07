Discover Fear of God ESSENTIALS Spring 2023 Collection

Fashion house FEAR OF GOD presented the Spring 2023 Collection of their ESSENTIALS line with a lookbook captured by Erik Ian and styled by Veneda Carter. The new essential offering is designed to anchor the modern wardrobe through effortless and elegant forms and shapes. The collection encompasses a variety of signature and new styles designed from the nuanced perspective of Fear of God. Realized through considered fabrics, trusted proportions, reimagined silhouettes and a spring color palette, the timeless offering covers all wardrobe demands.

The perpetual collection is visualized thru iconic American staples and fabrications. Over-shirts, trench coats, and polos in heavy waffle, woven nylon, Milano stitch, and corduroy are displayed in refreshing hues: sycamore, seal, plum, sand, and light tuscan. The collection also features a washed denim trucker jacket with complementary jeans, both of which are constructed in Los Angeles.