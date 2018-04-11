

London-based fashion house Jacob Lee shares with MMSCENE its Fall Winter 2018 menswear collection lookbook.

Jacob Lee is not just a fashion house – it’s an expression of a lifestyle of individuality. Devotion to impeccable craftsmanship, rebellious spirit, an ode to everlasting rock and roll and cohesive design interpreting an extraordinary contemporary lifestyle are the ethos for Jacob Lee. The aesthetic pays homage to the brands British roots and rock and roll culture while emphasising nuanced design, innovative fabrications, quality construction and impeccable detailing. The seamless blend of luxurious fabrics, bold imagery and distinctive embellishment are Jacob Lee’s staples resistant to fashion fatigue and trend obsolescence. Conceived out of pure need for clothes to express and fit his lifestyle, David Rosenfeld teamed up with his friend Olga Schunk, a fashion designer by trade and together founded Jacob Lee in 2017. Based on their dynamic and positive spirit, Jacob Lee are embracing the now of mainstream culture and breaking the rules of style to create provocative, edgy and always luxurious and though-through collection with timeless pieces effortlessly intermixed with each item from the collection. Flawless attention to craftsmanship, couture cuts and finishes for perfect silhouette, that is rarely matched within the industry while never ignoring the main objective of having fun and enjoying life. – from Jacob Lee

