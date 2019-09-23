LOOKBOOK: BALLY Spring Summer 2020 Menswear Collection

Fashion house BALLY presented their Spring Summer 2020 menswear collection with the latest lookbook. The collection was inspired by men who don’t seek attention, but always manages to turn heads.

“Bally’s artisanal approach to each garment brings sensibility to S/S 2020 with a versatile, yet polished aesthetic. Outwear is geared for a range of continental temperatures and anchors the collection, whether a fluid gabardine trench, paired with a peccary leather belt and bull leather trousers with split seams, or a yarn-died, enzyme-washed bomber jacket worn with a 12-gauge cotton ribbed knit.“

Images Courtesy of © BALLY

