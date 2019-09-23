in Bally, Lookbooks, Menswear, Spring Summer 2020

LOOKBOOK: BALLY Spring Summer 2020 Menswear Collection

For SS20 collection, BALLY’s man is a passionate adventurer, that values simplicity, integrity, and above all else, truth

Fashion house BALLY presented their Spring Summer 2020 menswear collection with the latest lookbook. The collection was inspired by men who don’t seek attention, but always manages to turn heads.

Bally’s artisanal approach to each garment brings sensibility to S/S 2020 with a versatile, yet polished aesthetic. Outwear is geared for a range of continental temperatures and anchors the collection, whether a fluid gabardine trench, paired with a peccary leather belt and bull leather trousers with split seams, or a yarn-died, enzyme-washed bomber jacket worn with a 12-gauge cotton ribbed knit.

