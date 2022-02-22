Lucas El Bali Poses in MASSIMO DUTTI Spring 2022 Looks
Photographer duo Hunter & Gatti and top model Lucas El Bali team up for Massimo Dutti
Spanish fashion brand MASSIMO DUTTI enlists top model Lucas El Bali for their their latest Spring 2022 story titled In The City captured by fashion photographer duo Hunter & Gatti. Take a look at the complete story after the jump.
Massimo Dutti City is the collection inspired by contemporary city life. Sartorial cuts and refined details are combined with high-performance fabrics made of premium yarns. Each garment is characterized by comfort and versatility for the man on the go.