Lucas El Bali Poses in MASSIMO DUTTI Spring 2022 Looks

Photographer duo Hunter & Gatti and top model Lucas El Bali team up for Massimo Dutti

©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Hunter & Gatti

Spanish fashion brand MASSIMO DUTTI enlists top model Lucas El Bali for their their latest Spring 2022 story titled In The City captured by fashion photographer duo Hunter & Gatti. Take a look at the complete story after the jump.

©MASSIMO DUTTI, Photography by Hunter & Gatti

Massimo Dutti City is the collection inspired by contemporary city life. Sartorial cuts and refined details are combined with high-performance fabrics made of premium yarns. Each garment is characterized by comfort and versatility for the man on the go.

