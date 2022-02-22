The handsome Brian Whittaker at Chapter Management takes the digital cover of our MMSCENE Magazine March edition lensed by fashion photographer Adam Richardson. In charge of styling was Emily Tighe, who for the cover selected look from Alexander McQueen. In charge of grooming was Louise Done. Assistance by Alfred Humphreys, Olivia Rodney, and Katya Streletskaya.
Stay tuned for our exclusive interview with Brian coming up tomorrow!
Photographer: Adam Richardson
Stylist: Emily Tighe
Model: Brian Whittaker at Chapter Management – @brianhwhittaker
Groomer: Louise Done
Assistants: Alfred Humphreys, Olivia Rodney, Katya Streletskaya