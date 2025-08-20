Austin Butler Fronts Men’s Health September 2025 Issue

Austin Butler fronts the September 2025 issue of Men’s Health, stepping into the cover story at a turning point in his career and life. At 34, the actor holds credits in Elvis, Dune: Part Two, Masters of the Air, and Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming thriller Caught Stealing. The feature traces both his rapid ascent and the personal costs of a method-driven approach that pushed his body to the limit.

Butler recalls a series of health scares: a virus that left him bedridden after Elvis, temporary blindness from a migraine while traveling to film The Bikeriders, and months of pain from a shard of glass lodged in his foot during the Dune: Part Two press tour. Through each ordeal, he kept working, mirroring the relentless pace of his career.

That intensity shaped his reputation. His performance in Elvis earned an Oscar nomination but left him struggling to reconnect with his own identity. He admits he lost touch with friends and had to rediscover life outside of work.

Butler’s rise began with small TV roles before a breakthrough on Broadway in The Iceman Cometh with Denzel Washington. The performance led to Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and later Elvis, cementing his place in Hollywood.

For Men’s Health, he explains how he now pursues balance. He trained under Navy SEAL Duffy Gaver for Dune: Part Two, following a strict diet and weight program, then shifted to a more flexible regimen with trainer Beth Lewis for Caught Stealing, adding pizza and beer to avoid looking overly sculpted. Currently filming Enemies in Chicago with Jeremy Allen White, Butler acknowledges he can’t immerse himself to the same extreme every time.

The cover story also shows Butler’s personal side. Directors describe him as approachable and considerate, while he credits his parents for teaching him the value of connection. Laura Dern, a mentor, helped him realize that even dark roles don’t need to damage his life outside of acting. Small habits, calling friends, getting sun after waking, or resting between projects, anchor him as he continues to pursue demanding roles.

In Men’s Health September 2025, Butler emerges not only as a leading actor but as someone learning to treat stability as vital to success. His career keeps building, but his focus now includes the life he wants beyond the screen.

