BOSS Presents FW25 with Aaron Pierre and Ishaan Khatter

BOSS has introduced its FW25 campaign, reinforcing the message of “Be Your Own BOSS” with a sharper focus on the word “Be.” The brand presents a mix of new and returning figures, bringing together talent from cinema, sport, and music to underline its vision for the season.

Aaron Pierre, the English actor with classical training who will soon appear as a DC Studios superhero, leads the cast. Alongside him stands Ishaan Khatter, the Indian actor and dancer who starred in HOMEBOUND, the acclaimed 2025 Cannes Film Festival title. Their energy and ambition define the campaign’s theme of “Be the Next,” giving the season a fresh direction.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

They appear with S.COUPS, the K-pop star and leader of SEVENTEEN, who continues his connection to BOSS. American tennis player Taylor Fritz also features, representing sport within the campaign.

The campaign film follows the cast as they move through a tunnel that represents ambition, toward a light symbolizing achievement. Each interprets what it means to “Be the Next” BOSS, revealing personal visions that connect to their own journeys. The portraits that close the film show them in the FW25 collection, styled to emphasize both character and the season’s design.

This collection introduces a palette designed for the colder months. Sage greens soften the mood, marled greys add weight, and chocolate hues deliver depth and warmth. These tones bring harmony to the range and set a base for looks that express refinement through texture and tonal coordination.

BOSS also incorporates licensed products into the campaign. Eyewear, watches, and jewelry feature in the season’s imagery, with S.COUPS and Taylor Fritz presenting the latest optical and sunglass frames. Dutch model Parker Van Noord joins to showcase the new watches and jewelry, extending the accessories story and underscoring BOSS’s reach beyond clothing.

The imagery, created by photographer Mikael Jansson with creative direction from Trey Laird and Team Laird, captures both the collection’s richness and the individuality of the cast. Aaron Pierre, Ishaan Khatter, S.COUPS, and Taylor Fritz each embody ambition in their fields, whether on screen, on stage, or on the court. The full collection will be available through BOSS stores worldwide, wholesale partners, and online.