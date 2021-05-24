Jackson Wang Models FENDI FF Vertigo Capsule Collection

Luxury house FENDI enlists rapper, singer, dancer and the brand’s China ambassador Jackson Wang to model pieces from the FF Vertigo Summer 2021 Capsule Collection for their latest campaign.

“Sharing the same passion for taking handcraft in new directions, Sarah Coleman and FENDI Accessories and Menswear Artistic Director Silvia Venturini Fendi worked together on a new interpretation of the iconic FF logo pattern, which was revisited through a Seventies’ psychedelic filter. The result is FF Vertigo, a new magnetic motif offering a twisted, turned version of the classic FF pattern.” – Fendi