Prince Nikolai of Denmark stars on the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia‘s December 2020 edition captured by fashion photographer Marco van Rijt. Grooming is work of beauty artist Gitte Guldhammer.

In charge of styling and creative direction was Jan Králíček, who for the cover selected look from Hermès.

Photography © Marco van Rijt for Vogue Czechoslovakia, for more visit: vogue.cz