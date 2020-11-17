Discover DIOR The Modern Tailoring Capsule Collection

Luxury house DIOR presented The Modern Tailoring capsule collection, that celebrates brand’s unique heritage, and explores it’s iconic codes with the contemporary spirit. Fashion photographer Brett Lloyd captured the lookbook featuring Dior‘s creative director Kim Jones, actors Arnaud Valois and Jérémie Laheurte, entrepreneur Younes Bendjima, and artist Kailand Morris.

“Combined through subtle mix-and-match pairings, and available in three emblematic cloths, the line’s three jackets and three pant styles are designed to accompany men in their daily lives, whatever the occasion or mood. At once casual and sophisticated, the styles are endlessly reinvented through daring mixes.

Adorned with a signature cross strap, the must-have double-breasted jacket stands out for its structured cut. A second model with a workwear vibe channels a more urban attitude, while a third style, in a harrington shape, combines refinement and comfort. Reflecting an exacting attention to detail, the three designs are each enhanced with a matte black cd icon pin, buttons borrowed from the bar suit, and, for the first time, a lining patterned with the cannage motif and matching interior button.” – From Dior