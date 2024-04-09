Following the launch of the LOEWE Paula’s Ibiza Cosmic EDP fragrance is the campaign starring K-pop icon and LOEWE Global Brand Ambassador, TAEYONG. His participation brings to life the carefree, spirited essence of the Balearic Islands, that follows the collection’s celebration of music, fun, and a deep connection with nature. TAEYONG’s individuality and creative spirit align with LOEWE Paula’s Ibiza fragrance family, making him an ideal figure to introduce this new scent to the world. The campaign, captured by Gray Sorrenti with creative direction from Jonathan Anderson, creates a visual narrative that is as playful and colorful as the fragrance itself, highlighting moments of joy and creative expression.

The launch of LOEWE Paula’s Ibiza Cosmic EDP in 2024 is a thrilling expansion of the LOEWE Paula’s Ibiza fragrance family. This innovative fragrance, the first Eau de Parfum in the collection, is a blend of fruity, woody, and ambery notes, designed to evoke a sense of curiosity and wonder in both men and women. The inclusion of fresh pear and juicy mango, combined with the aromatic depth of cypress resin, creates an invigorating opening. This is layered over a heart of sweet coconut cream and vanilla, deepened by the rich tones of cedarwood, the softness of sandalwood, and the minerality of amber. The fragrance is anchored by the LOEWE Accord, a signature scent that incorporates the Spanish Rockrose’s raw, resinous qualities.

The design of the Cosmic EDP’s flask continues the LOEWE Paula’s Ibiza collection aesthetic, featuring a vibrant yellow-to-red ombré glass cylinder capped with a sleek, glossy black top.