Behind the Blinds by Aaron Cameron Muntz
Photographer Aaron Cameron Muntz captured Behind the Blinds story for the January Issue of our MMSCENE Magazine, featuring model Michael Murtaugh. In charge of creative direction and styling was Damien Vaughan Shippee, with retouching by James Conkle.
Photographer Aaron Cameron Muntz – www.aaroncameronmuntz.com
Creative Director and Stylist Damien Vaughan Shippee – www.damienvaughan.com
Model Michael Murtaugh
Retouching James Conkle
