Pin 39 Shares

Photographer Aaron Cameron Muntz captured Behind the Blinds story for the January Issue of our MMSCENE Magazine, featuring model Michael Murtaugh. In charge of creative direction and styling was Damien Vaughan Shippee, with retouching by James Conkle.

Discover more of the story after the jump:



Photographer Aaron Cameron Muntz – www.aaroncameronmuntz.com

Creative Director and Stylist Damien Vaughan Shippee – www.damienvaughan.com

Model Michael Murtaugh

Retouching James Conkle

The January 2019 issue is out in print and digital – get your copy.