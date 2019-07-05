Actor Ashton Sanders is the Face of Rag & Bone Photo Project 2019

American actor Ashton Sanders stars in Rag & Bone‘s Photo Project 2019 advertising campaign, that celebrates the rawness and authenticity of New York City’s subcultures, captured by fashion photographer Quentin de Briey.
Ashton is best known for his breakout role in Moonlight – an Academy Award winning movie. He will play RZA in Wu-Tang: An American Saga TV series debuting this fall.
Discover more images + video below:
Photography © Quentin De Briey for Rag & Bone
Comments
Loading…
Comments
0 comments