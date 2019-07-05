CONNOR NEWALL is the Cover Boy of DSCENE Magazine #11 Issue

Top model Connor Newall at Soul Artist Management stars in the cover story of our DSCENE Magazine‘s Summer Pre-Fall 2019 edition lensed by fashion photographer Arale Reartes. In charge of styling was Marti Arcucci, assisted by Jessica Zuluaga, with production and casting direction from Jes Levy. Grooming is work of beauty artist Jezz Hill.
For the session Connor is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Salvatore Ferragamo, 3.1. Phillip Lim, Bombas, Scarpe Di Bianco, Calvin Klein Jeans, Miansai, Mitchell Evan, Mx Paris, David Hart, AllSaints, Ermenegildo Zegna, Krammer & Stoudt, Baracuta, Missoni, Versace, and Hanes.
Discover more of Escapism cover story below:
Photographer ARALE REARTES – www.aralereartes.com
Stylist MARTI ARCUCCI – www.martiarcucci.com
Production and Casting JES LEVY
Grooming JEZZ HILL
Model CONNOR NEWALL at Soul Management – @connornewall
Stylist Assistant JESSICA ZULUAGA
