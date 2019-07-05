in Connor Newall, Covers, D'SCENE Magazine, Editorial, Exclusive, Magazines, Soul Artist Management

CONNOR NEWALL is the Cover Boy of DSCENE Magazine #11 Issue

Arale Reartes captured DSCENE Magazine’s latest cover story staring top model Connor Newall

CONNOR NEWALL

Top model Connor Newall at Soul Artist Management stars in the cover story of our DSCENE Magazine‘s Summer Pre-Fall 2019 edition lensed by fashion photographer Arale Reartes. In charge of styling was Marti Arcucci, assisted by Jessica Zuluaga, with production and casting direction from Jes Levy. Grooming is work of beauty artist Jezz Hill.

GET YOUR COPY IN PRINT $26.60 AND DIGITAL 4.90

For the session Connor is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Salvatore Ferragamo, 3.1. Phillip Lim, Bombas, Scarpe Di Bianco, Calvin Klein Jeans, Miansai, Mitchell Evan, Mx Paris, David Hart, AllSaints, Ermenegildo Zegna, Krammer & Stoudt, Baracuta, Missoni, Versace, and Hanes.

Related: Alton Mason Stars in the Cover Story of DSCENE Magazine #11 Issue

Discover more of Escapism cover story below:


CONNOR NEWALL

CONNOR NEWALL

CONNOR NEWALL

CONNOR NEWALL

CONNOR NEWALL

CONNOR NEWALL

CONNOR NEWALL

CONNOR NEWALL

CONNOR NEWALL

CONNOR NEWALL

CONNOR NEWALL

CONNOR NEWALL

CONNOR NEWALL

Photographer ARALE REARTES www.aralereartes.com
Stylist MARTI ARCUCCIwww.martiarcucci.com
Production and Casting JES LEVY
Grooming JEZZ HILL
Model CONNOR NEWALL at Soul Management – @connornewall
Stylist Assistant JESSICA ZULUAGA


GET YOUR COPY IN PRINT $26.60 AND DIGITAL 4.90

CoversD'SCENE MagdsceneEditorialexclusivemagazinesTop Models

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

MMSCENE GUIDE Travel Safety Tips

MMSCENE GUIDE: Travel Safety Tips
Ashton Sanders

Actor Ashton Sanders is the Face of Rag & Bone Photo Project 2019