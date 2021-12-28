Al Pacino is the Face of SAINT LAURENT MEN’S Spring 2022 Collection

Luxury house SAINT LAURENT unveiled their Spring 2022 Menswear campaign featuring the legendary actor Al Pacino captured by fashion photographer David Sims. In charge of art direction was the brand’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello, with styling from Paul Sinclaire, and casting direction by Samuel Ellis Scheinman at DMCASTING. Beauty is work of hair stylist Duffy, and makeup artist Lucia Pieroni.
in Advertising Campaigns, David Sims, Entertainment, Menswear, Saint Laurent, Spring Summer 2022 Campaign, Videos