Alessandro Dellisola is the Face of Guess Holiday 2017 Collection

Italian model Alessandro Dellisola teams up with singer Camila Cabello for Guess‘ Holiday 2017 advertising campaign lensed by fashion photographer Tatiana Gerusova. In charge of styling was Veronique Droulez, with creative direction from Paul Marciano.





Discover more of Guess Holiday 2017 womenswear campaign on our DESIGN SCENE MAGAZINE online pages.

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.