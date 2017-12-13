Supermodel Sean O’Pry teams up with fashion photographer Ssam Kim for the cover story of Glass Men Magazine‘s Winter 2017 edition. In charge of styling was Julie Brooke Williams, who for the session selected looks from Bottega Veneta‘s Winter 2017.18 collection. Makeup is work of beauty artist Hiroshi Yonemoto at Atelier Management, with hair styling from Benjamin Thigpen at Statement Artists.





