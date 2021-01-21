Allen Ren is the Face of VERSACE Lunar New Year 2021 Collection

Actor Allen Ren (also known as Ren Jialun) teams up with model Haowen Pan for VERSACE Lunar New Year 2021 campaign lensed by fashion photographer Leslie Zhang. The collection celebrates Chinese New Year with sportswear looks in bold colors and reimagines brand’s motifs to mark the year of the ox.

“An array of ready-to-wear pieces and accessories are printed with an exclusive reinterpretation of our Medusa Amplified motif. Featuring rolling Medusa discs in the shape of records, the print is inspired by the self-expression of young musicians through their style choices. Music is synonymous with celebration, making the print a fitting choice for the Lunar New Year. It comes in two distinct colorways, one boasting vibrant pastel shades of violet, baby blue, mint green and sunny yellow, and another in classic black and gold.” – From Versace

See more looks from the collection on designscene.net.