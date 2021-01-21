LOOKBOOK: JW Anderson Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

Designer JW Anderson showcased his Fall Winter 2021.22 menswear collection, that was inspired by humor and honesty, with a lookbook as part of Digital Paris Fashion Week. In charge of photography was Juergen Teller, with styling from Benjamin Bruno, and casting direction by Shelley Durkan. Post production by Catalin Plesa at Quickfix. Stars of the session are Harper, Laurence, and Marcus. For the season JW Anderson took a lighter approach, with silly wall posters and nonsensical captions.
