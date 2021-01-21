in Fall Winter 2021.22, Lookbooks, Menswear, Paris Fashion Week

LOOKBOOK: JW Anderson Fall Winter 2021.22 Collection

With FW21 collection, JW Anderson wants to make us smile and think

JW Anderson
©JW Anderson, Photography by Juergen Teller

Designer JW Anderson showcased his Fall Winter 2021.22 menswear collection, that was inspired by humor and honesty, with a lookbook as part of Digital Paris Fashion Week. In charge of photography was Juergen Teller⁠, with styling from Benjamin Bruno, and casting direction by Shelley Durkan. Post production by Catalin Plesa at Quickfix⁠. Stars of the session are Harper, Laurence, and Marcus⁠. For the season JW Anderson took a lighter approach, with silly wall posters and nonsensical captions.

FALL WINTER 2021 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS

JW Anderson
©JW Anderson, Photography by Juergen Teller
JW Anderson
©JW Anderson, Photography by Juergen Teller
JW Anderson
©JW Anderson, Photography by Juergen Teller
JW Anderson
©JW Anderson, Photography by Juergen Teller
JW Anderson
©JW Anderson, Photography by Juergen Teller

Discover JW Anderson’s Pre-Fall 2021 womenswear collection on designscene.net.

 

