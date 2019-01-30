Alton Mason & DJ Yung Taco Model GCDS Spring Summer 2019 Collection

Pin 0 Shares

Top model Alton Mason and DJ Yung Taco team up with Lily McMenamy and Esther McGregor for GCDS‘ Spring Summer 2019 campaign captured by fashion photographer Brianna Capozzi. Styling is work of Anna Trevelyan, with creative direction from Giuliano Calza.

“The campaign’s creative concept explores youth and diversity, underlining the message that differences are what makes each one of us unique, each one of us special. The gymnastic poses celebrates the Onitsuka Tiger sneakers capsule collection and vibrant styling, accentuated by pops of neon and Pokemon motifs, add a reinforcing layer of hope for the future of youth.“





