Braien Vaiksaar, Leo Comanescu & Ombeni Jean Pose for AMI

Discover AMI Spring Summer 2022 campaign featuring models Braien Vaiksaar, Leo Comanescu, Ombeni Jean, Akon Changkou, and Eleonore Ghiuritan captured by fashion photographer Sam Rock. Styling is work of Carlos Nazario, with casting direction from Piergiorgio Del Moro and Samuel Ellis Scheinman. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Shiori Takahashi, and makeup artist Adrien Pinault. The campaign, that explores an escape from reality, follows a group of friends, who escape the city and travel to the great outdoors. With the campaign, the brand pays tribute to friendship and freedom.

“Shot in the semi-arid desert near Almeria, in southern Spain, the cinematographic images are inspired by the inimitable style of American indie movies. The mostly black-and-white photos feature the strong pieces of AMI’s Spring-Sumer 22 collection. Marking the first collaboration between AMI and Sam Rock, the campaign was entirely shot with an analog camera — the British photographer’s trademark — which confers the campaign its fascinating, nostalgic aura.” – from Ami