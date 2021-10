ANTONIO MARRAS presented their Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection at the recently finished Milano Fashion Week. The lookbook was captured at the location of the Sardinian fires of the past Summer, and it’s dedicated to the Sardinian wounded land.

With SS22 collection, Marras explores the strength of nature, hope, and a strong desire for re-birth. The collection brings muted embroideries, delicate laces and oversized kintwear pieces.