Discover AMBUSH Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection presented via a digital lookbook. For this season, designer Yooh Ahn was inspired by mountaineering and outdoor activities. The first 20 looks in are part of a new seasonal capsule named Wksp—short for ‘workshop’, featuring a technical sportswear with an abstract heat-map prints by Tokyo-based artist and graphic designer Hagihara Takuya.