Arthur Gosse Models Brooksfield Spring Summer 2020 Collection

Photographer Daniel Riera captured supermodel Arthur Gosse for Brooksfield’s SS20 campaign

Arthur Gosse
©Brooksfield, Photography by Daniel Riera

Supermodel Arthur Gosse stars in Brooksfield‘s Spring Summer 2020 campaign captured by fashion photographer Daniel Riera. In charge of art direction was Pablo Arroyo.

Wearing the garments from the Brooksfield’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection, ice-cream cone in hand, under the midday sun, one walks along the dazzling white walls covered with bougainvillea, passing by the colorful tiles of houses pervaded, by definition, by an intense holiday mood, inspiring a refined play on colors ranging from pastel hues to the luscious tones of fresh, juicy fruit. Italy with its natural and cultural heritage, Italy acting as the ideal setting for unforgettable films such as “The Talented Mr.Ripley”; here, the mind, as the changing sceneries go by, is regenerated, the spirit is uplifted. The style is still unique, versatile, elegant, speaking the language of nature. The polo shirt, the Italian brand’s signature staple, is the standout piece of the collection, crafted from organic cotton in natural hues obtained through the natural dye technique, which employs low-impact, ethically sourced mineral pigments, offering a variety of vibrant hues.

Arthur Gosse
©Brooksfield, Photography by Daniel Riera
Arthur Gosse
©Brooksfield, Photography by Daniel Riera
Arthur Gosse
©Brooksfield, Photography by Daniel Riera
Arthur Gosse
©Brooksfield, Photography by Daniel Riera
Arthur Gosse
©Brooksfield, Photography by Daniel Riera
Arthur Gosse
©Brooksfield, Photography by Daniel Riera
Arthur Gosse
©Brooksfield, Photography by Daniel Riera
Arthur Gosse
©Brooksfield, Photography by Daniel Riera
Arthur Gosse
©Brooksfield, Photography by Daniel Riera
Arthur Gosse
©Brooksfield, Photography by Daniel Riera
Arthur Gosse
©Brooksfield, Photography by Daniel Riera
Arthur Gosse
©Brooksfield, Photography by Daniel Riera
Arthur Gosse
©Brooksfield, Photography by Daniel Riera
Arthur Gosse
©Brooksfield, Photography by Daniel Riera

Arthur Gosse
©Brooksfield, Photography by Daniel Riera

