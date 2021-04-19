Discover ASTRID ANDERSEN Autumn Winter 2021.22 Collection, that captures duality between nostalgia and the future, presented with a digital catwalk video captured in Copenhagen by film director Jens Langkjær. The brand’s twentieth seasonal collection features optimistic, playful, and charismatic looks.

“Design this season leads on from the brand’s first deadstock capsule launched earlier in 2021 comprising signature styles in an array of collage textiles. This concept evolved into a celebration of the brand’s journey to date through looking back through archive collections and deadstock textiles from the brand’s 10 years on the catwalk, and this reflective energy and dynamic fusing of all of the strands of the Astrid Andersen brand into a singular visual expression continues into the AW21 collection. Hawaiian prints and baseball gear, zebra jacquard weaves and bleached dyed jersey, this season was about creating a look that was free from structure and speaking to defined references and inspiration.” – from Astrid Andersen

Creative Direction | Styling | Casting – Simon Rasmussen & Astrid Andersen

Director: Jens Langkjær

DOP: Frederik Säll

Post Production: Craig Maddison(MADD Creative)

Music: Tomas Barfod & Jeppe Kjellberg