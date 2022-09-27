Discover BURBERRY Spring Summer 2023 Collection, that was inspired by the British seaside and the beach as the symbol of liberation, connection, and community, presented on Monday, September 26th, in London. The collection celebrates notions of layering – as a way of concealing and revealing the body, and fusing style with functionality. Designer Riccardo Tisci reimagines Britishness with fresh eyes, and plays with dualities such as youth and experience, the intimate and the public, the raw and the refined. For the season, collection merges sportswear with the sartorial: precise tailoring laid against loose streetwear styles, relaxed wide-leg trousers and sweatshirts, and T-shirts reconfigured and twisted around the form.

In summer, in Britain, the beach is a place of democracy, of community. It is where people from all cultures can join together in simple pleasures. I wanted to translate that ideology – that emotion – to an entire collection. I wanted to express that spirit of togetherness and joy, that reality.

The collection is inspired by the beach as a place where humanity meets, a point where different worlds collide. That tension between dressing and undressing, between revelation and protection, underwear and outerwear, all feels relevant to now and part of Burberry’s modern DNA.

This season, we explored a new sensuality – a consciousness of the body. I was inspired by the liberation and openness of youth, of people embracing their bodies and revealing them – a pride in themselves, who they are, their identities. Their freedom. This feels modern, this feels right, and this feels Burberry. – Riccardo Tisci, Chief Creative Officer