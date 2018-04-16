Austin Kellogg is the Face of Ray-Ban Spring Summer 2018 Collection

The handsome Austin Kellogg stars in Ray-Ban‘s Spring Summer 2018 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Steven Klein. In charge of creative direction was Robert Lussier at The Style Council. For the campaign Austin (DT Model Management, Next Models) is wearing the Marshal model.

“Leaving the craziness of the city behind, now only visible in the rear-view mirror, the protagonist rides off into the sunset. Liberated from all the constraints, he lets the light and the warmth of freedom to caress his skin. The protagonist wears a pair of Ray-Ban Marshals.“

Discover behind the scene images below:





For more of Ray-Ban’s Spring Summer 2018 campaign visit our DESIGNSCENE.NET.