MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Josh Truesdell by Blake Ballard
Top model Josh Truesdell updates his portfolio with the recent session captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Blake Ballard. For the story Josh (Kim Dawson Agency, Soul Artist Management) is wearing selected pieces from Diesel, Zara Man, Versace, Scotch & Soda, Helmut Lang, Blank NYC, and Rufskin.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Discover more of the session below:
Model: Josh Truesdell at Kim Dawson Agency and Soul Artist Management
Photographer: Blake Ballard – blakeballard.com
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.