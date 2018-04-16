MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Josh Truesdell by Blake Ballard

Josh Truesdell

Top model Josh Truesdell updates his portfolio with the recent session captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Blake Ballard. For the story Josh (Kim Dawson Agency, Soul Artist Management) is wearing selected pieces from Diesel, Zara Man, Versace, Scotch & Soda, Helmut Lang, Blank NYC, and Rufskin.

Discover more of the session below:


Josh Truesdell

Josh Truesdell

Josh Truesdell

Josh Truesdell

Josh Truesdell

Josh Truesdell

Josh Truesdell

Model: Josh Truesdell at Kim Dawson Agency and Soul Artist Management
Photographer: Blake Ballard – blakeballard.com

