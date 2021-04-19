in Balenciaga Menswear, Lookbooks, Menswear, Pre-Fall 2021 Men’s Collection, Videos

LOOKBOOK: BALENCIAGA Pre-Fall 2021 Collection

With Pre-Fall 2021 Collection, Demna Gvasalia reimagines traditional formalwear

BALENCIAGA
©BALENCIAGA, Photography by Patrick Welde

Discover BALENCIAGA Pre-Fall 2021 Collection, that celebrates Gay Pride, and reimagines traditional formalwear, presented with the latest lookbook captured by Patrick Welde. Designer Demna Gvasalia created 58 easy to wear, relaxed unisex looks, made of 90.6% sustainable materials. Balenciaga also introduced a “Feel Good” video by AKKuspanova, that features no products, only visuals and sounds that have been scientifically proven to bring feelings of joy in most people.

Tailoring is intentionally creased and large fitting, made in satin, viscose gabardine, linen, crushed nylon, and cotton. A stencil stamp that reads Balenciaga Apparel Rentals accentuates a suit or tuxedo’s timelessness, insinuating it be used forever, by multiple wearers, for any occasion. The collar of a cashmere coat is a tasseled scarf, which can circle the neck or drape over the head. Various padded evening stolas are made in fabrics that match coats, jackets, and even hoodies, creating elegant and comfortable silhouettes.” – from Balenciaga

