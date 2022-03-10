PFW: Balenciaga Winter 2022 Collection

Discover BALENCIAGA Winter 2022 Collection presented with a show at Paris Le Bourget Parc d’Expositions, on March 6th, during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. Set in a glass rotunda filled with a manufactured snowstorm, the show was supposed to be a commentary on climate change. In addition to that, the show gave it’s own political statement on the war in Ukraine. Creative Director Demna introduced a collection dedicated to fearlessness, to resistance, and to the victory of love and peace.

Classic looks are pared down and redrawn, letting bold silhouettes stand out. Hybrid stretch dresses and bodysuits fit and fall in new ways by combining gloves, shoes, pants, trains, or leggings. Staples, like turtlenecks, pants, and jersey hoodies are partially destroyed, shrunken, or oversized. – from Balenciaga.

Committed to sustainable approach to fashion, the brand has developed the first of its kind, a cutting-edge, mycelium-based material EPHEA™. Engineered to diminish an ecological footprint without compromising quality or technical performance, it is made from the vegetative body of mushrooms. Specifically, it is woven from an abundant, quickly growing organism that uses minimal resources and emits trace amounts of CO2 as it feeds on low-value agro-industrial residue. Bio-fabricated using a proprietary process, EPHEA™, used in this collection for a floor-length coat, is an organic, viable alternative to leather that is finished with a sustainable treatment. – from Balenciaga