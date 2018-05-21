DISCOVER BALMAIN RESORT 2019 MENSWEAR COLLECTION

Top models Chun Soot, Elias de Poot, Oussama Guessoum, and Rachide Embalo team up for Balmain Men‘s Resort 2019 advertising campaign captured by the brand’s creative director Olivier Rousteing. In charge of art direction was Pascal Dangin.

“Last weekend, while we were shooting this collection, I overheard someone mention how “very Olivier” many of these looks are. He was right. These definitely are styles that reflect the way I live my life, with a mix of easy-meets-structured silhouettes, perfect-for-evening black ensembles and riffs on classic Parisian codes. More broadly, I believe that this offering is inspired by the way that I see my generation dressing today and by how confident young men from all parts of the globe are now intent on pushing boundaries, while looking for more interesting fashion alternatives.

For those of us who live here, Paris is a city filled with surprising contrasts, with an unequalled richness of all sorts of environments—and today’s Balmain man is equally at home in every part of it. His wardrobe, as this collection shows, mirrors his varied interests and moods, incorporating strands of urban luxury, bohemian attitude and a modern daring and sophistication.” – Olivier Rousteing.





