Ben Allen Models Paul Smith Spring Summer 2018 Collection

Paul Smith enlists British top model Ben Allen to star in their Spring Summer 2018 menswear advertisement. For the campaign Ben teamed up with supermodel Malgosia Bela.

“When colour is used it’s usually to pick out the Ocean print, which is the key motif for the season. The print is Paul’s take on a classic Hawaiian shirt design, which he has fashioned from a vibrant mixture of hand-drawn florals, corals and Japanese koi carp.

For men, the Ocean print is used to give a new twist on a traditional field jacket and on summer shirts with Cuban collars, while elements from the print have been used as solo graphics on knitwear.“





Discover more of Paul Smith’s SS18 womenswear campaign starring Malgosia Bela on our DESIGNSCENE.NET