Mathias Lauridsen is the Face of Canali Spring Summer 2018 Collection

By  |  Comments

Canali

Supermodel Mathias Lauridsen stars in Canali‘s Spring Summer 2018 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Blair Getz Mezibov. Hair styling is work of Massimo Gamba, with makeup from beauty artist Angela Montorfano.


Canali

Canali

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Items