Mathias Lauridsen is the Face of Canali Spring Summer 2018 Collection
Supermodel Mathias Lauridsen stars in Canali‘s Spring Summer 2018 advertising campaign captured by fashion photographer Blair Getz Mezibov. Hair styling is work of Massimo Gamba, with makeup from beauty artist Angela Montorfano.
