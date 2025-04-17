Big Cotton Wreath: Denim Tears Enlarges Its Signature Symbol

Denim Tears introduces a new release titled the Big Cotton Wreath collection, continuing its focused approach to storytelling through clothing. Designed by Tremaine Emory, the collection reimagines the brand’s key pieces with enlarged graphic details and oversized proportions, making space for its message both literally and figuratively.

The drop includes hoodie, sweatpant, and sweatshort silhouettes, core pieces that return in updated fits. Each garment appears in black, grey, or purple tones and showcases an exaggerated version of the brand’s Cotton Wreath design, a symbol that references the long and violent history of Black labor in the cotton industry. More than decoration, the graphic operates as a visual reminder of systems that continue to shape everyday life in America.

Rather than building complexity through layers or accessories, Emory chooses to concentrate meaning within the print itself. The Cotton Wreath appears front and center across each item, occupying space unapologetically. The collection doesn’t offer variety for variety’s sake, it selects a few elements and commits to them fully.

The campaign places Sober Yung Walter, a figure known within New York fashion scenes, across recognizable city locations. The visuals ground the clothing in a lived environment. In one frame, Walter sits above the entrance to the Manhattan Bridge in Chinatown with a Citi Bike at his side. In another, he overlooks East Houston Street from above the Calvin Klein billboard, usually reserved for mega-brands, wearing pieces from the drop with quiet assurance.

The Big Cotton Wreath collection becomes available on April 18 at 11 a.m. ET, through Denim Tears’ website and in-store at African Diaspora Goods at 176 Spring Street in New York. Pricing starts at $175 and goes up to $210.