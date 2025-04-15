LOEWE introduces the Paula’s Ibiza 2025 collection shaped by texture, ease, and material clarity. Photographed by Gray Sorrenti in Comporta, Portugal, the campaign follows Jamie Dornan and Enzo Vogrincic through a stripped-down setting of sand, wooden fences, and raw light, no staging, no distractions, just clothes made for sun, movement, and ease.

While rooted in the coastal references of the original Paula’s boutique in Ibiza, the new lineup reaches beyond vacationwear. Instead, it speaks to everyday movement, city days, off-hours, and time spent in warm air without strict purpose.

LOEWE approaches men’s dressing with a relaxed hand. This season, denim appears in full sets, structured shirts with matching trousers, done in clean finishes or with subtle patterns. Instead of rigid tailoring, the silhouettes stay open and light, allowing for both form and breathability. Pastel tones soften the color range, while fabrics remain weightless, geared toward the kind of heat that requires movement, not posture.

Tops and lightweight jackets carry references to compass points and feather motifs, quiet nods to direction and drift. These details sit within the garments rather than on top of them. The collection avoids over-designing, instead letting structure and texture lead.

Beyond the large-scale accessories, LOEWE introduces a series of smaller pieces that extend the playful attitude of the collection. Fruit and vegetable-shaped charms clip to bags or belts. Bucket hats, beaded in bright colors or constructed in soft denim, sit alongside sunglasses. These elements don’t just accessorize, they finish the look with a hint of humor and clarity.

The campaign includes printed pieces referencing the Grateful Dead, connecting the concept of freedom and movement with visual nostalgia. Here, LOEWE treats reference as texture, folded into the garments rather than centered.

LOEWE continues to link its accessories to real craftsmanship. Through ongoing partnerships, the brand funds training programs for artisans in Madagascar and scholarships for students in Colombia.

Discover Full LOEWE Campaign on DSCENE

The LOEWE Paula’s Ibiza 2025 collection lands on April 17, available at LOEWE boutiques and online. Through denim, raffia, and sculpted leather, the menswear offering leans into a looser summer rhythm, light on restriction, heavy on material intent.